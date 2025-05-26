itel’s Stylish City 100 Smartphone Arrives in Pakistan, Featuring Samar Jafri & Romaisa Khan

itel, the smart lifestyle brand trusted by millions, launches its new City Series with the stylish and powerful City 100 smartphone, specifically designed for Pakistan’s dynamic and tech-savvy youth. Priced at an accessible PKR 26,999/-, the City 100 delivers premium features and impressive durability without compromising on style or affordability.

Popular youth icons Samar Jafri and Romaisa Khan have been onboarded as the new youth ambassadors for itel Pakistan to resonate deeply with the country’s young population, highlighting the phone as more than just a gadget—it’s an essential lifestyle companion. Available for purchase from today, customers also receive a complimentary MagSpeaker for a limited time, offering exceptional sound quality to complement their digital lifestyle.

Standout Design & Vibrant Display City 100 boasts an elegant, slim 7.65mm unibody design paired with an ultra-flat 6.75-inch display that seamlessly blends style and comfort. With a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, 700 nits peak brightness, and an 83% wide color gamut, users experience vivid, clear visuals even in direct sunlight.

Durability Meets Performance Built to withstand everyday challenges, City 100 features an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Extensive testing, including drops from 1.5 meters and 25,000 micro-drops, ensures superior durability. The device is powered by a robust 5200mAh battery with 18W fast charging, backed by a four-year battery health guarantee, keeping users powered all day long.

Smart AI Features for Creative Youth City 100 introduces innovative DEEPSEEK AI technology, enhancing daily interactions through smart AI tools. Features include text-to-wallpaper customization, AI-powered image stylization, instant translation, AI search, image-to-text conversion, and advanced noise reduction for clearer calls.

Availability itel City 100 is available across retail outlets nationwide and online at the official itel website. Embrace the City 100 and redefine your mobile experience—where style, durability, and AI-powered innovation meet affordability.

