ITP is All Set to Initiate the ‘E-Challan Awareness Campaign’

Pakistan is seeking to digitize itself in almost every domain. Keeping that in mind, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has started an awareness campaign to inform the public regarding the e-Challan facility and the Safe City project.

The E-challan system encompasses signal violators, one wheeling motorists, and over speeding. The educational division of ITP has partnered with Graana.com to launch the campaign at every main boulevard, commercial; centers, roundabouts, and the main avenues of the capital city.

The ITP addressed the initiative by stating:

“You cannot jump on the red light even if no traffic personnel are around you and later the fine ticket would be delivered at the violators’ doorstep.”

The ITP selected employees will provide the brochures, deliver messages to the citizens, and arrange special disclosures concerning the benefits of the e-Challan system. The senior superintendent (SSP) of the Traffic Police department informed that he would examine the whole campaign himself.

The main aim of the online campaign to improve the current situation of security in the Capital and improvement in road safety. Farrukh stated:

“Fine tickets were issued t citizens, not as a punitive measure but to make them more responsible while coming on the roads.”

The SSP also urged the citizens to display full cooperation and maintain the traffic discipline so that the online campaign would bore some fruitful outcomes.

