It’s Here! Dive into Your 2024 Apple Music Replay

Apple Music Replay 2024 is finally here! Dive into a personalized recap of your listening habits throughout the year. Discover your most-played songs, artists, genres, and even see how your taste has evolved compared to 2023.

More Than Just a Playlist: A Year of Music Exploration

Apple Music Replay goes beyond a simple playlist. It’s a captivating journey through your musical year. Explore key stats like total listening minutes, your top artists across various genres, and even see when you hit listening milestones. Did you become a superfan of a particular artist this year? Apple Music Replay will reveal your dedication with “Top X%” badges.

What to Expect from Your Replay

Personalized Insights: Discover your most-played songs, albums, and artists.

Listening Trends: See how your music taste has evolved over the year.

Milestone Moments: Relive the moments when you hit significant listening milestones.

Curated Playlists: Enjoy personalized playlists featuring your top songs and artists.

How to Access Your Replay

Visit the Replay Website: Go to replay.music.apple.com. Sign In: Log in to your Apple Music account. Explore Your Musical Journey: Dive into your personalized stats and playlists.

Share Your Musical Journey

Once you’ve explored your Replay, share your musical highlights with friends and family on social media. Use the official #AppleMusicReplay hashtag to connect with other music lovers.

Everything You Need to Know About Your 2024 Replay

While the Replay experience itself remains web-based, accessible through replay.music.apple.com, you can easily access the curated playlist directly within the Apple Music app. Add it to your library and relive your favorite moments of the year anytime.

Ready to Rediscover Your Soundtrack of 2024?

Head over to replay.music.apple.com and get ready to be surprised (or maybe not) by your listening habits!