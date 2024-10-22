It’s Official: Honor Magic7 Series Will Run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Honor is about to unveil MagicOS 9.0, alongside the much-anticipated Honor Magic7 series. While the official release is just around the corner, we already have a sneak peek at some exciting features, including the confirmation that the Honor Magic7 series will be powered by Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This combination of cutting-edge hardware and software promises to bring some groundbreaking advancements in mobile technology.

One of the standout features of MagicOS 9.0 and the Magic7 series is the introduction of “real-time NPU graphics rendering for mobile gaming,” a first in the industry. But what exactly does this mean for users? In simpler terms, this feature will leverage generative AI to optimize the gaming experience by offloading tasks from the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) to the NPU (Neural Processing Unit). This not only reduces the strain on the GPU but also leads to lower power consumption and cooler device temperatures.

Honor Magic7 Series Will Run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Moreover, this AI-driven technology aims to improve image quality, making mobile gaming smoother and more visually appealing. While the exact mechanism is still under wraps until the official launch, the system will either upscale lower-resolution frames or generate additional frames to enhance the overall gameplay experience. These details will be further explained during next week’s unveiling.

MagicOS 9.0 also introduces an on-device AI agent called the YOYO assistant, which promises to be more than just a virtual helper. This AI assistant will make everyday tasks more manageable by automating processes like trip planning, booking tickets, managing your calendar, and even handling notifications.

One particularly useful feature of YOYO is its ability to help users manage subscriptions. Instead of manually checking each app, you can simply ask YOYO which applications have active auto-renewal subscriptions. The assistant will compile a list and allow you to cancel unwanted subscriptions with a single tap. It’s a convenient solution for managing those tricky auto-renewals that often go unnoticed.

In addition to handling these practical tasks, YOYO also learns user preferences. For instance, it can remember how you like your coffee and take you directly to the order page of your favourite local coffee shop, streamlining daily routines.

Honor’s collaboration with Qualcomm extends beyond smartphones through a new technology called MagicRing. Despite its name, it’s not a wearable device but rather a system that allows seamless integration across multiple devices, apps, and services. This technology connects Honor’s ecosystem of products, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

For example, Windows on ARM PCs powered by Snapdragon chipsets can use MagicRing to access Cocreator, a tool that generates detailed images from simple sketches. With MagicRing, users can continue working on projects started on a smartphone or tablet, such as the Honor MagicPad 2, without losing any progress. This creates a cohesive, interconnected experience across devices, whether for creative tasks or everyday productivity.

The Honor Magic7 series, along with MagicOS 9.0, will officially be available next week, on Wednesday. With innovative features like real-time AI-powered gaming enhancements and the YOYO assistant, the new series will redefine what users can expect from a smartphone.