It is now Official. Qualcomm has just announced that its Snapdragon chipsets will power Galaxy flagships globally. Qualcomm has used its Q3 fiscal year 2022 earnings call to announce that it will power Samsung flagship phones as part of a wide-ranging deal.

It’s Official – Snapdragon will Power Galaxy Flagships Globally, Starting with S23

“The way you should think about it is Snapdragon will power their Galaxy product line, their Galaxy flagship products,” Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said in response to a question during the earnings call.

“And what I can say at this point is we were 75% on Galaxy S22 before the agreement (sic). You should be thinking about we’re going to be much better than that on Galaxy S23 and beyond. It’s a multi-year agreement. And that’s probably what I can tell you. You should think about us powering their devices globally,” Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said during the earnings call. Qualcomm’s press statement on the agreement also notes that Snapdragon silicon will power “more Samsung premium devices globally.”

According to Amon, 75% of Galaxy S22 series phones are shipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The remaining 25% of S22 devices were powered by the in-house Exynos 2200 processor. However now, the upcoming S23 will be powered by the Snapdragon chipset. Most probably, there will be no Exynos chipset this time. But Samsung has not revealed anything regarding this yet.

In any event, the news comes as part of a larger agreement between Samsung and Qualcomm. The chipmaker said the agreement includes a patent licensing deal for 3G, 4G, 5G, and 6G technologies. Qualcomm also hints that Samsung will expand its use of Snapdragon silicon in categories like PCs, tablets, extended reality, and more.

