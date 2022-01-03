It’s Time to Self-Destruct Your Gmail Account: Here’s Why?

It does not have to be a secret what occurs when you die. There are several things that we genuinely take with us, as we go through life. Maybe a family heirloom. Family, friends, and loved ones. And, increasingly, one of those items is an email account like Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail that is slowly but surely building up with personal communication, bills, medical documents, and unpleasant memories from your past. That treasure, thanks to the modern marvel of cloud computing, will very certainly outlast you. Unless you configure your whole Google account to self-destruct once you pass away, which you can do using Google’s Inactive Account Manager.

Why Activate Gmail ‘Inactive Account Manager’?

Consider the details of your email account for a minute. As the year’s pass, your account will probably accumulate proof of the life you’ve led, ranging from the ordinary to the incredibly revealing. This can be incredibly beneficial. It’s also a very personal thing. Is there a justification for this amount of very personal information to linger on Google’s servers for God knows how long?

Enabling the Gmail account to self-destroy, once you pass away is just one more step toward having your priorities straight. Even if it’s merely a digital mess, no one wishes to leave it behind.

Here is How You Can Do it

Open your Gmail account. Go to the Inactive Account Manager page on Google. Click “Start”. Decide how long Google can wait before assuming you’re no longer alive. 12 months of inactivity may seem like a long time, but you may adjust it to your preference. Since you don’t wish your account to be accidentally erased, Google now allows you to input a mobile number as a backup contacting method. Choose who, if anybody, you want Google to contact and exchange your information with when your account is formally declared inactive by clicking “Next.” Toggle the box that says “Yes, cancel my deactivated Google Account” after selecting “Next.” Once your account has been labeled inactive for three months, this will happen. Click “Review Plan,” double-check everything, then click “Confirm Plan.”

Congratulations, you’ve completed your first step in digital estate planning for the digital age.

