Jack Dorsey Doesn’t wants to be the CEO of Twitter again

With the news circulating on the internet regarding the acquisition of the social media app, Twitter by Elon Musk, certain other rumors are also circulating. One such rumor is that the ex-CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey is going to take over the CEOship once again. However, Jack Dorsey has squashed all the rumors and has made it clear that he will never become the CEO of Twitter since he doesn’t want to take this position again.

Dorsey resigned from the role of CEO of Twitter in November 2021. He didn’t reveal the reason for resigning from the post but it is believed that management was trying to replace him since 2020 given that reason that divided attention.

Elon Musk who has acquired Twitter for $44 billion is not happy with the previous management of the company. He even criticized the Legal head of Twitter named Vijaya Gadde, and some rumors are circulating that he will also let go of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal soon.

A Twitter user had predicted that soon Jack Dorsey will take back the position of CEO of the company. over this, jack Dorsey tweeted that he will never be the CEO again.

“nah I’ll never be CEO again”.

In a separate tweet, he also mentioned that no one should be the CEO of the company.

While writing the resignation in an email, Jack Dorsey wrote:

“After almost 16 years of having a role at our company, from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to Interim CEO to CEO, I decided it is finally time for me to leave. I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,”

Let’s see how things will move in the future.

