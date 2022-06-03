Jaffer Business System to Partner with a Global E-Learning Provider

One of the country’s top IT companies, Jaffer Business System (JBS) is all set to sign a partnership agreement with a global e-learning provider, intending to bring about improvements in the area. Furthermore, they are not only focused upon bringing improvements in the particular area but also have an aim to promote skill based literacy and education by imparting it at digital colleges and schools across the country.

The distance or e-learning has become more popular in the days of Covid-19. According to the head of the Jaffer Consulting Ms. Rabia Azfar Nizami, JBS is in the process of signing a collaboration with a global provider, which will introduce the concept of digital colleges and schools in Pakistan. She also added that their collaboration will facilitate the established educational institutions to easily penetrate into the remote rural areas.

The head also added that the e-learning can take place in a well-designed online interface and ecosystem which will easily enable the a great number of students to acquire high-quality education.

Ms. Rabia Azfar Nizami said The JBS company is working with global software and hardware providers to create an economical solution for students to provide a one-stop solution to educators and students alike.

The Jaffer Business System company is also working with the telecom operator to provide fast broadband internet services to the remote area students.

The setup will be catering the students from kindergarten to grade 12. The institutes will be providing high-quality and cos effective solutions and will ensure the continuity o quality education.

Ms. Nizami also said that their company is focused on different international markets like Asia and Europe with the core strategy to extend their global reach with innovative and high-end services to enhance their contribution to the country’s exports.

To further develop the skills of the Pakistani citizens the company has plans to develop human resources via many capacity building programmes. These programmes will enable the company to enhance the overall output and productivity of the corporation.

