Jaffer Business Systems, JBS Makes First Investment in Silicon Valley-Based Startup

Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) is one of the most reputable IT companies in Pakistan. For those who don’t know, JBS is an IT solution provider with the aim to solve business challenges by providing Integrated IT Solutions. It is complemented by one of the largest support services infrastructure in Pakistan. Recently, the firm announced the acquisition of a Silicon Valley-based startup, Imparé, specializing in chip verification. It is the first investment of the Pakistani IT Firm in a Silicon Valley-based startup.

Jaffer Business Systems Acquires Stake in Imparé

The point worth mentioning here is that this acquisition makes JBS’s first investment in a startup outside of Pakistan. Moreover, its place is now at the forefront of the chip verification industry. According to reports, Imparé was founded to launch a verification center of excellence in Pakistan. The Silicon Valley-based startup also had a goal to train local students to meet the increasing demand for verification engineers in the growing silicon market. It would not be wrong to say that this acquisition of Imparé will expand JBS’s reach and impact. It will further allow the company to provide specialized chip design verification services to clients in the United States.

The acquisition aligns with JBS’s objective of fostering innovation, and entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in the country. JBS CEO Veqar Ul Islam spotlighted the company’s strategy for startup investments and its commitment to building a stronger entrepreneurial network while speaking at the event.

We all know that semiconductors or chips, are inside everything nowadays from phones to cars. Due to the increasing demand, the chip verification market is expected to grow up to $16 billion in the coming five years, making it a highly in-demand and short-skilled industry in the whole world.

