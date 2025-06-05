James Bond Returns! ‘007: First Light’ Trailer Teases Action-Packed Origin Story

Sony’s latest gaming showcase brought a thrilling surprise for fans of the world’s most iconic spy: the first trailer for “007: First Light,” a new video game set in the James Bond universe.

Developed by IO Interactive, the studio behind the acclaimed Hitman series, the game marks a fresh and bold direction for the franchise. Described as having “Uncharted vibes,” 007: First Light will be an origin story, letting players experience Bond’s early years, well before he became the suave agent seen in the films.

While the trailer didn’t reveal a release date, the game is expected to launch in 2026. Interestingly, despite its debut at a PlayStation event, First Light won’t be a PlayStation exclusive. It’s also coming to Xbox, PC, and Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2, alongside the PlayStation 5, signaling a broad multi-platform release.

A Long Time Coming

The project has been in the works for years. IO Interactive first announced in 2020 that it had secured the rights to develop a James Bond game, but details remained scarce until now. The brief trailer hints at a cinematic experience filled with stealth, action, and exploration, promising a style of gameplay familiar to fans of both Hitman and Uncharted.

The game’s announcement arrives at a pivotal moment for the James Bond franchise itself. Now owned by Amazon following its acquisition of MGM, the future of Bond spans both gaming and streaming media. “007: First Light” may be a key part of revitalizing the brand for a new generation across multiple platforms.

Fans won’t have to wait long to learn more. IO Interactive has announced a special showcase event for June 6 at 9PM ET (6:00 AM PKT on June 7), where new gameplay footage and additional insights into First Light are expected to be revealed.

For now, the trailer has left fans intrigued. With slick visuals, a younger Bond, and multi-platform availability, 007: First Light is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.