James Cameron Wants Next Terminator Movie To Be About AI

James Cameron’s new movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” has recently hit theaters over the weekend. However, the Canadian filmmaker is not over with the “Terminator” franchise yet which he originated with the first 1984 film. James wants his next terminator movie to be about AI instead of bad robots gone crazy.

James Cameron Wants A New Terminator Movie About AI

In the “Smartless” podcast, Cameron told that he had discussions about another “Terminator” movie, however, he would want to pivot from the cybernetic killing machines seen throughout the series to far and focus more on artificial intelligence. Cameron said:

"If I were to do another 'Terminator' film and maybe try to launch that franchise again, which is in discussion but nothing's been decided, I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy,"

However, the Canadian filmmaker didn’t specify if he would want to direct a future installment. He was actually surprised by the rising popularity of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot from the company OpenAI. If you don’t know about it, then click on the link shared down below:

James actually returned to the franchise for the first time since 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” with 2019’s “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which he produced as well as conceived the story for. Let me tell you that, the film was directed by “Deadpool” filmmaker Tim Miller, and reunited original stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton. Cameron stated:

“We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told. If we get fortunate enough to make some money with ‘Dark Fate’ we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films.”

The bad part was that the film flopped despite more favorable critic reviews than other recent entries in the franchise. It only made $261 million globally, including just $62 million in the US, off of a $185 million production budget. Due to this whole scenario, the franchise crossed a rocky road in theaters for some time, and any future movies are expected to face an uphill battle in attracting audiences. So, let’s see what happens next. Will the upcoming movies be able to attract the audience or not?