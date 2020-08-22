Here comes another location-based offer for the Jazz users in Janoobi Punjab. Now Stay connected with your loved ones with this offer for one day. Janoobi Punjab Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data that you can use for one day from 11 PM to 9 AM.

Janoobi Punjab Super Data Offer Gives You 5GB Data

Offered Incentives:

3 GB Data

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *742#

Check Also: Jazz Call Packages

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day (11 PM- 9 AM).

Price:

The offer is now available in just Rs. 8 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

Offer is available for Jazz prepaid subscribers.

Upon dialing *742#, customer will be subscribed to the offer for the usage window of 11 PM – 9 AM.

Bundle is non-recursive and multiple subscriptions are allowed.

In case of multiple subscriptions, previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable.

Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime.

Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.

Data Incentives are only available between 11 PM – 9 AM, for one day.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

To get to know if you are eligible for this offer or not Please Visit Jazz