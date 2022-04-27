Japan has expressed keen interest in hiring IT professionals from Pakistan, the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) informed. Yesterday, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Mitsuhiro WADA held a meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of information technology.

Talking to the Ambassador of Japan, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Japan. Furthermore, he said that it is vital to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of IT and telecommunication.

Japan Expresses Interest in Hiring Pakistani IT Professionals

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan has great potential in the field of IT and Japan can benefit from Pakistani IT experts. Japanese IT companies can hire the services of Pakistani IT experts, he added.

Moreover, he said that MoITT will take every possible measure to facilitate Japanese companies. The Ambassador of Japan acknowledged that Pakistani youth are talented and that Pakistan’s IT experts can be beneficial for Japan. He also lauded the steps of the Ministry of IT & Telecom for the uplift of the IT and telecom sector. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.

