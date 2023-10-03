Japan startup developed a Gundam-like robot that costs you around $3 million. Tokyo-based start-up Tsubame Industries has developed a Gundam-like robot from the wildly popular Japanese animation series. It is a 4.5-metre-tall (14.8-feet), four-wheeled robot and it can be yours for $3 million. The company named it ARCHAX after the avian dinosaur Archaeopteryx.

The robot has cockpit monitors that receive images from cameras hooked up to the exterior so that the pilot can manoeuvre the arms and hands with joysticks from inside its torso.

Japan Startup Develops ‘Gundam’-like Robot with $3 million Price Tag

The 3.5-ton robot, which will be unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show later this month, has two modes. The upright ‘robot mode’ and a ‘vehicle mode’ in which it can travel up to 10 km (6 miles) per hour.

“Japan is very good at animation, games, robots and automobiles so I thought it would be great if I could create a product that compressed all these elements into one,” said Ryo Yoshida, the 25-year-old chief executive of Tsubame Industries.

“I wanted to create something that says, ‘This is Japan’.”

Yoshida plans to build and sell five of the machines for the well-heeled robot fan. The company hopes the robot could one day be used for disaster relief or in the space industry.

Yoshida became interested in manufacturing at an early age. He learned how to weld at his grandfather’s ironworks and then went on to found a company that produces myoelectric prosthetic hands. He said he is eager to keep Japan’s competitive edge in manufacturing alive.

“I hope to learn from previous generations and carry on the tradition,” he said.