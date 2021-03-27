Japan Will Offer Employment Opportunities to Pakistani Freelancers Trained Under the E-Rozgaar Program

The E-Rozgaar Training Program will collaborate with the Japanese Government’s Japan international cooperation Agency (JICA) to develop global job opportunities for e-Rozgaar trained freelancers under a project of the Punjab Department for Youth Affairs and Sports and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Japan Will Offer Pakistani Freelancers Trained Under the E-Rozgaar Program Employment Opportunities

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which discusses possibilities for developing global job opportunities for e-Rozgaar qualified freelance professionals and has shown strong interest in collaborating with e-Rozgaar, meeting held online with the Team members of e-Rozgaar. In order to get to know the concepts and activities of e-Rozgaar and its trained freelancers, PITB conducted two focus group discussions with JICA members.

JICA emphasized the online meetings for general and technological knowledge and show interest to make them familiar with Punjab’s mission of making young people Independent and empowering them financially and socially. JICA team also received briefings on Pakistani self-employed people’s skills and their challenges in gaining lucrative employment.

Hirotaka Izumi senior representative of JICA told the participants about its ICT project of development in developing countries like Pakistan. He has also welcomed programs for human development of the ICT sector by the Punjab Information Technology Board, such as the E-Rozgaar Training Programme.

Recently, PITB declared it had started the acceptance of application forms for the new E-Rozgar training batch. It also argued that up to now, the E-Rozgaar graduates have added Rs. 2.4 billion in foreign exchange.

