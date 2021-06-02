A Japanese company in Pakistan has established its investment arm in view of the increasing growth and potential in the country’s technology sector, which is promising for companies. Tokyo-based Bold Investment company will target the tech industry, supporting the development of businesses with investments and acquisitions.

Japanese Company “Bold Investment” taking Interest in Pak Tech Sector

Their increased role in management is based on their experience in the construction, scaling, and reorientation of various companies. In March 2021 ITL Holdings Co., Ltd., a Bold investment group company, acquired shares in Ogitsu Co., Ltd. and 6 of its group companies in Japan. Mergers and purchases continue to be an integral part of the business environment. The company added that the focus point for procurement and funding is to companies created by committed entrepreneurs with a strong foundation.

“We see great potential in a Pakistani market, as an international corporate development group, to work with technology contractors and companies to create a long-term relationship for quick growth,” said Casey Shiga, who leads the Bold Investment International Merger and Acquisition Division. In the course of Pakistan’s move towards the development of its tech sector, Bold Investments’company entry will likely provide entrepreneurs with sustainable finance and exit solution.

Its IT exports alone have crossed the 2 billion dollars and are based on digital adoption, which saw cellular subscriptions in this country reach 183 million and mobile/broadband penetration exceeding 43 percent. In Japan, the UK, and Asia, Bold Investment invested and acquired companies worldwide.

