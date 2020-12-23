Japanese tech firms show interest in hiring from Pakistan

On Tuesday, Japanese Ambassador stated that, more than 500 tech firms are ready to hire skilled workforce from Pakistan.

In a meeting with the minister of overseas and HR development Zulfi Bukhari, the Japanese statesman said, that Japan is running out of talented workers for tech industry. He further showed intent to recruit IT engineers, web developers and other IT related skilled workers from Pakistan.

The meeting was consisted of different IT officials from Pakistan and Japan followed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Information technology and Pakistan Software Association. The association explained that over 100 Japanese tech firms had contacted the embassy following the Pak -Japan skilled workforce agreement in their search for Pakistani IT talent.Pakistan has been among the ten countries in which Japan is planning to recruit skilled labour.

The Ambassador said that the Aventon IT company had already recruited 20 Pakistani IT engineers and was looking to recruit more, and several businesses had shared the same wish.

In response to a question on the future improvements of strategic alliances between Pakistan and Japan in the IT sector, the Ambassador said, “This is a very broad field and there is a huge market for IT engineers and products in Japan.