Japan’s ispace launches historic first commercial Moon lander

A Japanese space business has launched its own private moon lander to the Moon on a SpaceX rocket, paving the way for a historic first for both the country and a private enterprise.

After two postponements due to inspections of its SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Tokyo-based ispace Inc’s HAKUTO-R mission went off without mishap from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

To save money and provide more room for freight, the corporation developed its craft to use as little gasoline as possible.

It’s taking a low-energy route to the Moon, going 1.6 million kilometres (one million miles) from Earth before circling back and landing by the end of April.

“I’m thrilled. After several delays, it’s fantastic to have a proper launch today “Yuriko Takeda, a 28-year-old employee at an electronics business who attended the event, agreed.

“I have a photograph of the American flag from the Apollo landing, so while this is only the launch, the fact that a private business is going there with a rover is a pretty significant step.”

The mission’s accomplishment would also represent a watershed moment in Japan-US space collaboration at a time when China is becoming more competitive and rides on Russian rockets are no longer accessible in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.