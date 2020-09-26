Jazz has introduced an amazing offer for its prepaid users. Now stay active three days continuously with this offer. Jazz 3 Day Max offer gives you 1 GB of data to use in three days. Moreover, the users also get 100 Jazz minutes to make calls to their friends and family. Furthermore, the offer is available in just Rs. 35.

Jazz 3 Day-Max Offer is Available in Just Rs. 35

Offered Incentives:

1 GB data

100 Jazz minutes

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can enjoy the lowest calling rates by dialing *631#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in just Rs. 35

Validity:

The offer is valid for three days.

Terms and Conditions:

Upon dialing *631#, customer will be subscribed to 3 Day-Max Offer for 3 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 3rd calendar day (including subscription day).

This Offer is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *631# again to avail the Offer more than once.

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23:59 hrs of 3rd calendar day.

Free Minutes / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

