Ookla’s market report for the first half of 2024 identified Jazz as a standout performer in Pakistan’s mobile broadband sector. Jazz achieved an average download speed of 31.21 Mbps, making it the fastest mobile provider in the country during this period. This is a significant improvement from Q1 2023, where Jazz recorded a median download speed of 21.93 Mbps.

Other mobile operators, including Zong, Ufone, and Telenor, reported average download speeds of 28.43 Mbps, 14.64 Mbps, and 8.03 Mbps, respectively. In Q1 2023, these speeds were 13.92 Mbps for Zong, 9.61 Mbps for Ufone, and 4.86 Mbps for Telenor. This comparison highlights the substantial progress made by these providers over the past year.

Jazz Achieves Fastest Mobile Speeds, Zong Excels in Consistency: Ookla H1 2024

In terms of network consistency, Jazz led with 82.1% of results meeting the required thresholds in Q1 2023. However, in the first half of 2024, Zong took the lead, providing the most consistent network and the best mobile gaming experience, with a consistency score of 86.1%.

The report also analyzed network speeds across different regions. Punjab recorded the fastest median mobile download speed among Pakistan’s provinces and territories at 19.91 Mbps, followed closely by Sindh with 19.08 Mbps. Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on the other hand, had the slowest speed at 10.48 Mbps. Jazz was the fastest mobile provider in five provinces.

Among Pakistani cities, Faisalabad topped the list with the fastest median mobile download speed at 22.01 Mbps. Lahore and Karachi followed in second and third place, respectively. Rawalpindi had the slowest median mobile download speed at 16.87 Mbps, followed by Gujranwala and Karachi. Across these five selected cities, Jazz was identified as the fastest mobile provider.

In the fixed ISP sector, Transworld emerged as the leader, achieving a median download speed of 23.84 Mbps. Transworld also recorded the highest network consistency, with 49.4% of its samples meeting or exceeding the threshold of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds.

Overall, the first half of 2024 has seen significant advancements in Pakistan’s mobile and fixed broadband sectors, with Jazz and Transworld leading the charge in their respective markets.

See Also: iPhone 15 Slower Than Samsung Galaxy S24 for 5G Performance in Most Countries, Ookla Says