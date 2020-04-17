JAZZ affirms enough capacity to manage data traffic The Coronavirus induced countrywide lockdown has reduced mobile phone calls by 10% while the usage of broadband internet has surged 15%

From watching the Turkish drama show Resurrection: Ertugrul on Netflix to video calls with family and friends, Pakistanis remain very busy while at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The country-wide shutdown caused by Coronavirus decreased cell phone calls by 10 per cent, while broadband internet usage rose by 15 per cent during the shutdown time. At this stage when there is fluctuation in businesses of telecom operators in Pakistan, CEO JAZZ Aamir Ibrahim threw light on the current situation of telecom industry in an interview with kamran Khan.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Pakistan reportedly exceeded 6,800 as the overall confirmed death toll reached 128 on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), since the lockout came into force on March 24, there has been a 15 per cent rise in internet use. Entertainment stay-at-home is booming too. Large numbers of people use Steam, a popular online game store for PCs.

“During this lockout, we are all working incredibly hard to keep critical infrastructure such as security and the Internet completely operating. This is not a simple task and needs everyone to be together,” tweeted Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

“Before the shutdown businesses used to communicate and negotiate with buyers and suppliers over phone calls. In fact, school administrators were communicating with parents and reviewing the success of their children over phone calls. Industries are still closing, and children are at school, allowing for a measurable decline in calls”, CEO Jazz said.

Aamir Ibrahim further said the lockout has cemented the importance of telecommunications operators in Pakistan’s digital environment. Most companies run regularly while their workers work from their residences, which became feasible and thanks to the mobile operators’ facilities.

Wherever we see that data traffic increases and the bandwidth is strained, we augment and add capacity. We see that people make fewer calls but rely on high-speed Internet more. There is a lot of capacity still at @jazzpk but the govt can also enhance spectrum for #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/xZmjcMqzkC — Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim (@aamir_ibrahim01) April 16, 2020

CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan, has close views to Aamir Ibrahim’s on the rise in the use of the broadband Internet.

“It is the biggest wave we’ve ever had. Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and Netflix are the most prominent social media services in use these days, and most social media usage trends are linked to Covid-19 innovations and policy measures in this regard, “said PTA spokeswoman Khurram Mehran.

While giving a local channel an interview, President Dr Arif Alvi stated Pakistan’s bandwidth challenges amid Pandemic.

“We are preparing a draft in which we will plan to decrease the tax rate on internet packages and raise the bandwidth potential after consulting PTA and the finance and tech ministries, so that students and officials can access higher quality internet,” he added.

The Higher Education Commission has also announced that it is partnering with telecommunications providers to sell college students data packs at lower rates.

“Applications to video-conferencing have become more common. Most of the schools offer online classes through applications like Google Classroom. Usage of e-commerce and entertainment software has also gained traction. The Higher Education Commission is also drawing up a proposal with telecom providers in which students will be given special data packs where they can access the internet at discounted rates from 8 am to 12 noon, “said the PTA spokesperson.

The high demand in internet use also triggers concerns over privacy infringements that are expected to escalate in the days ahead. Privacy problems in Pakistan will still remain a concern due to the business model being offered by third parties who do not adhere to the current licensing framework.

If working from home or keeping in contact with our loved ones, or also ensuring that prevention programs for coronavirus are not compromised, we need to help our local networks and not expect free internet so that we can afford to make use of such facilities, particularly when our internet providers are now cheaper than much of the planet.