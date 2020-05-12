Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company has partnered with PepsiCo to become the data partner for a partnership between flagship gaming platform of Mountain Dew, Dew Gamers Arena, and Game Now for a four-week long PUBG tournament. All Jazz users who register for this tournament will get free Jazz Super 4G data on the commencement of this tournament.

Shoaib Ehsan Aftab, Director Marketing at Jazz, said, “The online gaming experience is one of the important components amongst various services provided by Jazz. With Game Now partnering with Dew Gamers Arena, we wish to deliver a better gaming experience to a larger number of customers to keep them engaged during these testing times through Jazz Super 4G.”

Jazz and Mountain Dew Come Together For an Online Gaming Tournament

Game Now is a singular all-encompassing gaming platform through which customers can download games for free, play tournaments, buy merchant cards and do a host of other things.

“Mountain Dew continues to support staying at home and social distancing in these times. As the consumer stays at home, their appetite for digital consumption has been on the rise. Staying true to our values of keeping ahead of the curve, we are providing our platform Dew Gamers Arena for our consumers to stay home and game to get a chance to win prizes worth millions. Having Jazz and Game Now as partners in this program, we aim to enhance our gaming experience and reach to masses during these unprecedented times,” said Saad Munawwar Khan, Marketing and Franchise Director at PepsiCo.

The registrations for the online tournament are now live! To register, customers can log on to dga.gamenow.com.pk and get a chance to win prizes worth millions!

