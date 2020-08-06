Jazz and Omnicomm bring globally acclaimed fuel management solution to Pakistan

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital service provider, has partnered with Omnicomm, a global telemetry and fleet management solutions provider, to introduce ‘Jazz Biz Fuelmatic’, an Internet of Things (IoT) based fuel management solution allowing businesses to minimize their environmental impact by achieving energy efficiency.

This collaboration is an initiative of Jazz Business, which has the largest and most comprehensive portfolio of B2B ICT services and is currently serving 95 of the top 100 PSX listed companies. In collaboration with Omnicom’s local partner Xtreme Tracking Solutions, Jazz Business will provide this integrated solution for managing the fuel consumption of diesel generator set (genset), as well as monitoring of various fuel storage units including bowsers and underground tanks.

This fuel management system connects to the genset or fuel storage to monitor almost any parameter with data from fuel-level sensors and other external sensors and transmits this data in real time to a cloud-based online, self-service platform. The self-service platform empowers administrators and logistic units with the option to start and stop equipment remotely, and provides geographic information system mapping, geofencing, remote monitoring and diagnostic alerts as well.

According to Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer, Jazz said, “We realize that power generation is a high-end operating cost for most businesses, and with our partnership with Omnicomm, the aim is to empower businesses to better monitor and analyze fuel efficiencies in their fleet or machinery to better control costs.”

The introduction of this solution is in line with the vision of Jazz Business to revolutionize Pakistan’s enterprise landscape by helping businesses achieve cost and operational excellence through easy adoption of IoT and digitalization of work processes.