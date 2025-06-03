Jazz and Qvantel Expand Strategic Partnership with New Service Centers in Islamabad and Lahore

Jazz, has deepened its long-standing partnership with global Digital BSS provider Qvantel through the launch of new operations, services, and support centers in Islamabad and Lahore. This expansion strengthens Jazz’s digital infrastructure and enables Jazz to deliver the best customer experience to its base of over 73 million mobile subscribers.

Staffed by over 100 skilled BSS professionals, the new centers will enhance Qvantel’s ability to provide localized expertise and managed services tailored to Jazz’s evolving digital ecosystem. As part of this strategic expansion, Qvantel will also leverage Garaj, Jazz’s state-of-the-art Cloud platform, for co-location and hosting services—ensuring scalable, secure, and locally hosted infrastructure for critical operations.

Khalid Shehzad, Chief Technology Officer at Jazz, said,

“Our evolution from a connectivity provider to a digital-first ServiceCo is underpinned by strong technology partnerships. Qvantel’s agile Digital BSS platform has enabled us to simplify our backend systems, improve efficiency, and unlock new digital revenue streams. With Qvantel’s expanded footprint in Pakistan, we are now even better positioned to scale innovation and improve customer experience in real time.”

Tero Kivisaari, President of Qvantel, said:

“Jazz is a textbook example of how to turn a digital operator strategy into a day-to-day reality that empowers people. By investing in Pakistan’s tech talent and working side by side with Jazz, we are strengthening our partnership to deliver solutions that truly matter. This is not just about systems—it’s about building the digital future of a country.”

As Pakistan’s digital ambitions accelerate, the Jazz–Qvantel partnership is geared to deliver scalable innovation with strong local relevance. Qvantel’s enhanced presence and backend expertise support Jazz’s need for agile, future-ready infrastructure, enabling hyper-personalized digital services and advancing a shared vision of inclusive, tech-driven growth.

This collaboration aligns with Jazz’s broader ServiceCo vision—its transformation from a telecom operator to a platform-based digital services company serving over 100 million users through fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), InsurTech (FikrFree), enterprise cloud (Garaj), and gaming (GameNow).

