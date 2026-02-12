Jazz, Pakistan’s leading connectivity provider from JazzWorld, has partnered with global technology leader Samsung to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in Pakistan, advancing access to premium, 5G-ready devices that support a next-generation digital lifestyle.

The collaboration aims to accelerate adoption of high-performance smartphones by pairing Samsung’s flagship innovation with JazzWorld’s nationwide digital ecosystem. Together, the companies seek to enable consumers to fully participate in Pakistan’s evolving digital economy through faster connectivity, richer content experiences, and AI-powered applications.

Jazz and Samsung Bring Galaxy S26 Series to Pakistan with Exclusive Data Offer

Under the partnership, Jazz customers purchasing Samsung Galaxy S26 devices will receive an exclusive 1TB data bundle, available to both prepaid and postpaid users nationwide. Among the largest bundled data offers in the market, the package is designed to support high-usage activities such as streaming, gaming, content creation, and next-generation mobile services.

The launch also includes an exclusive pre-booking window through Jazz channels, where early buyers will receive limited-time Samsung freebies, creating a differentiated experience for customers adopting the latest flagship technology.

Commenting on the partnership, Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division, Jazz, said: “As Pakistan moves toward next-generation connectivity, device capability and network readiness must evolve together. By combining Samsung’s flagship innovation with our network strength and ecosystem, we are delivering meaningful value through premium 5G-ready devices, a landmark 1TB data offer, and exclusive customer benefits. Ensuring our customers are prepared for the next phase of connectivity remains central to our strategy.”

The event was also attended by senior representatives from Samsung, including Ryan Na, Managing Director; KY Lee, Business Manager; Umer Ghumman, Head of Mobile Business; Kh. Sajjad Saeed, Head of Commercial; Taha Imran, Commercial Excellence Manager; and Hassan Nadeem, Product Manager.

Samsung Galaxy S26 devices will be available at all Jazz Experience Centers nationwide, reinforcing their role as integrated digital lifestyle hubs that bring together connectivity, devices, and services. All Galaxy S26 smartphones are 5G-enabled, positioning consumers to benefit from high-speed network capabilities of Jazz as Pakistan advances toward next-generation connectivity.

