Jazz and Teamup announces 8th session of startups at NIC

The National Incubation Center (NIC) is pleased to announce the selection of start-ups which have joined the 8th Incubation Cohort in collaboration of jazz and teamup. The NIC follows a systematic cohort-induction method. Each startup is assessed during a three-day interview process by relevant domain and industry experts. For the 1,500 requests submitted, 52 companies were shortlisted for interviews and two were finalized.

In collaboration with Teamup and Jazz, NIC is currently pursuing a hybrid incubation program, and will continue as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The incubation center has completed more than 60 hours of online resume and mentoring in the last four months alone. The sessions will continue to run virtually, while physical space will be provided for startups to run operations as soon as the winning facility reopens.

This time, NIC’s hybrid incubation program attracted many international applicants, with applicants from Canada, Germany, KSA, UK , USA and Switzerland applying for the incubation program. Startups chosen for the 8th Cohort are from various industries including; e-commerce, wearables, big data and analytics, health tech, fintech, block chain, IoT, sustainability, agri-technology, and much more.

The orientation week is already in full swing for the new cohort. Startups attend interesting digital sessions with the team, alumni and incubatees from the NIC. In addition to digitally completing the induction cycle successfully, the NIC is also improving the interactive experience for the 8th cohort, which is the first cohort to join the NIC in its hybrid incubation program.

The National Incubation Center offers a world-class environment, from thinking innovatively to evolving into sustainable and scalable businesses, allowing startups to formulate and develop impactful solutions. The NIC offers industry linkages and collaborations which allow them to develop innovative business models in an incredible atmosphere of ideation.