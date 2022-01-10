At this time of hour when many tourists are stuck in Muree and Nathiagali, Jazz has provided a much needed relief. To support rescue missions and help ensure essential connectivity in the calamity-hit areas, Jazz announces free calls to all its customers in Murree and Nathiagali. The customers with zero balance can make free Jazz on-net and PTCL calls to stay connected with their loved ones.

Jazz Announces Free Calls for its Customers in Murree, Nathiagali

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said,

“Jazz stands with the nation during this calamity in Murree. Our teams are playing their part and working in extreme conditions to keep essential communication services switched on to aid rescue efforts and support the stranded with the hope they will be rescued at the soonest.”

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked all the telecom operators to provide uninterrupted services to users and keep enough backup arrangements in case of power outages. PTA said on its official Twitter handle.

“On the directions of PTA, cellular mobile operators have extended free calling facility on their own network to users, with zero balance, stranded in Galyat areas. Users may contact their concerned operators for more info.”

Not only, Jazz, Ufone has also enabled free calls to tourists stranded in Murree and suburbs so that they can access help or stay connected with their loved ones during the recent snowstorm.

