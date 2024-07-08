Jazz Appoints Farrukh Khan as CFO and CEO of MFH

Jazz announces the appointment of Farrukh Khan, CEO & Managing Director of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and CEO of Micro-Finance Holdings (MFH), effective September 15th, 2024. Farrukh will also join the board of Mobilink Microfinance Bank.

Gábor Kocsis, the outgoing CFO, will remain with Jazz until the end of the year, focusing on strategic projects to facilitate a smooth transition and maintain momentum in ongoing initiatives.

Farrukh Khan brings over 30 years of leadership experience in major financial institutions, including roles as CEO of Acumen Fund, co-founder and CEO of BMA Capital Management, and CFO at American Express. His expertise in mergers and public offerings will enhance Jazz’s financial strategy and innovation.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz & Chairman MMBL, commented,

“We are thrilled to welcome Farrukh Khan to our leadership team. His rich expertise and leadership in capital markets are crucial as we evolve into a ServiceCo.”

This announcement comes as Jazz unveils its vision to transition from a Mobile Telco to a dynamic ServiceCo. Leveraging core strengths in data and connectivity, Jazz is poised to disrupt various sectors including financial services, software development, data centers & cloud solutions, and entertainment. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 20%+, Jazz aims to double its revenue by 2027, with significant contributions from its new ventures including fintech platform JazzCash, clould offering Garaj, and the digital streaming service Tamasha.

Farrukh Khan shared his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I’m excited to join Jazz during such a transformative time. The team has built outstanding businesses, and I’m eager to help drive the company’s ambitious vision to evolve into a ServiceCo. I look forward to driving financial innovation and supporting the company’s expansion into new sectors.”

