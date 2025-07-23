Jazz Appoints Shahzad Rasheed as President Enterprise Solutions Amid ServiceCo Transformation

Jazz, announces the appointment of Shahzad Rasheed as President Enterprise Solutions, effective August 18, 2025.

Shahzad brings over 25 years of experience across enterprise technology, cloud services, AI, and network infrastructure. He most recently served as CEO of Huawei Cloud Pakistan, where he also led the AI Business Unit. Prior to that, he held senior roles at global firms such as IBM and Cisco. Known for his expertise in cloud economics and public sector digitization, Shahzad has led large-scale B2B transformation programs and helped organizations navigate complex technology shifts across diverse markets.

This leadership transition comes at a critical time in Jazz’s ServiceCo journey, where enterprise solutions are playing an increasingly central role in the company’s growth and national digital transformation efforts. From industry-specific platforms to next-generation cloud services, this vertical is at the heart of how Jazz is enabling organizations across Pakistan to scale with resilience and innovation.

Commenting on the appointment, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said:

“Shahzad joins us at a time when enterprise innovation is reshaping how businesses operate—and cloud is at the center of this shift. His depth of experience in enterprise transformation, cloud infrastructure, and AI brings valuable perspective as Jazz continues to evolve its digital offerings to better serve Pakistan’s growing needs.”

Sharing his views on the appointment, Shahzad Rasheed said: “It’s a privilege to be part of Jazz during a pivotal phase in its digital evolution. I’ve long admired the company’s scale and commitment to enabling enterprise growth through technology. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of this journey alongside a talented and driven team.”

With this leadership transition, Jazz reinforces its commitment to empowering businesses across Pakistan through digital solutions that drive growth, resilience, and national progress. Asif Aziz, who previously led the vertical, will transition to a new role supporting the company’s broader ServiceCo agenda.

Also Read: BISP to Launch Digital Payments via EasyPaisa, JazzCash for Direct Transfer to Beneficiaries