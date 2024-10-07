Jazz Brings iPhone 16 to Pakistan for its Customers

Jazz, has announced a strategic partnership with Mercantile, the authorized Apple distributor for Pakistan and South Asia, to officially introduce the iPhone 16 series phones to the Pakistani market. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in delivering world-class technology to local consumers, further cementing Jazz’s position as the country’s foremost digital leader.

The iPhone 16 will be available at all Jazz Business Centers nationwide, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience for customers, complete with PTA approval and a limited Apple warranty claimable through Apple-authorized sellers in the country. Jazz and Mercantile will also be introducing an exclusive trade-in program, offering competitive trade-in values to make it easier for existing iPhone users to upgrade and enjoy the latest features effortlessly.

To further enhance customer value, Jazz is offering complimentary bundle packages, which include e-SIM activation, up to 200 GB of monthly data, and 5,000 all-network minutes (comprising 2,000 off-net and 3,000 on-net minutes). These exclusive bundles also feature discount vouchers for popular services such as Foodpanda, Careem, Golootlo, and Tamasha, ensuring exceptional value for Jazz customers. Moreover, the package includes handset insurance coverage of up to PKR 100,000, protecting against theft and accidental damage.

Ali Fahd, Vice President of Marketing at Jazz, remarked on the launch:

“We are excited to partner with Mercantile to bring the iPhone 16 to our customers, reaffirming our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, exceptional service, and tailored benefits. With the launch of the iPhone 16 series phones, we aim to offer a seamless and rewarding experience that caters to the diverse digital needs of our consumers.”

Registrations of interest for the iPhone 16 series are now open. Customers who register will also have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive Apple giveaway upon purchase, adding to the excitement surrounding this highly anticipated launch.

