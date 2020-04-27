Jazz Business and Mind Organization to launch a COVID-19  Mental Wellbeing helpline, ‘Zehni Sehat Helpline’

Jazz Business, the business services division of Jazz, Ministers Delivery Unit (MDU), Punjab Health Department and Mind Organization, a non-profit mental health care provider, have come together to launch a COVID-19 Mental Wellbeing helpline titled “ Zehni Sehat Helpline’. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Raashid launched the initiative at a ceremony held at MDU Office.

People who may face any mental health issue due to the ongoing countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus can dial 0304-1110116 and talk to qualified psychiatrists/ Mental Health being specialists to receive support and advice. This helpline has been set up by Jazz Business and is free consultation for all callers.

“We are witnessing an enormous psychological impact of the Corona Pandemic on patients, their families as well as general population locked inside their homes. Given the scale of the mental stress across the social spectrum, developing platform for psychological support was need of the hour and I am grateful to partners for coming forward and putting in place this helpline,” said Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Raashid. “Mental health issues are usually neglected during such times, so we believe this is an important initiative for those who feel distressed. The team at the helpline will listen to you and provide expert counseling. I encourage you to call this helpline and receive the psychological support and care that you need.”

Pakistan, just like the rest of the world, is under pressure to control the spread of COVID-19 and has confined people to their homes under a strict lockdown. As more and more people are obliged to maintain social isolation, especially those with possible or proven coronavirus infection, experts, including the World Health Organization, agree that it is important to consider the effects of this pandemic on the mental health of people.

“It’s difficult for us all to understand this newly formed dynamic of life and the mental toll physical distancing from our family and friends is taking on us. Although these preventive measures suggested by the government and health authorities are important, so is mental wellbeing. This is why we are supporting Mind Organization and the Government of Punjab in providing free of cost mental health advice to millions of Pakistanis. We are here for you, to help you cope and adjust during these difficult times,” said Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer at Jazz.

During the past several weeks, the mobile operator has been using its resources and expertise to contribute to contribute to the efforts of the government, health authorities, medical institutes and the vulnerable in the society. For this purpose, the company recently announced a PKR 1.2 billion relief package in support of the country’s fight against COVID-19.

Mind Organization President Prof. Dr. Sa’ad Bashir Malik said, “It is globally acknowledged that stress can have serious affects on immunity of people. As we prepare to fight this battle, it is important that immunity stays at its best. This helpline will help us prepare for the psychological toll of the Pandemic. The Service will be available from Monday to Saturday (9 am- 5 pm).”