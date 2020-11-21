Jazz is kept on introducing new offers for its Prepaid as well as for Postpaid customers. This time, Jazz Postpaid Brings Affordable Calling Rates to UK users. Talk with Your Loved Ones in the UK with Lowest Jazz International Calling Rates. Now Postpaid customers can call UK at extremely low rates of Rs. 5+tax/ 15 minutes. All you have to do is just subscribe to this offer and you will be able to make unlimited calls.

Jazz Postpaid Brings Affordable Calling Rates to UK

How to Avail the offer:

Jazz users can subscribe to this offer by dialing 456 before the desired number.

Price:

The calling rates are Rs. 5+tax/15 minutes. However, there are no subscription charges.

Terms and Condition:

Expanding Postpaid IDD Offer destinations, postpaid brings more value for its customers by including UK Landline to the portfolio of 456 Prefix based offer destinations.

Every call that the customer makes to UK (Landline) with the prefix will be charged at Rs.5+tax for 15 minutes

Customer will have to dial 456 before the number e.g. 456-00-44- –

The offer is available 24 Hours a day

No daily or one time subscription is required

Offer is not applicable to premium numbers (any given destination) OR mobile numbers (UK)

Offer is available for all Postpaid Customers

Limited Time Offer

