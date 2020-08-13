Jazz continues to expand digital services, 4G capacity and network roll out

Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider, Jazz remained focused on expanding its digital services with 4G capacity expansion and network roll out. In the second quarter of 2020, Jazz’s overall subscriber base grew by 5.6% year-over-year (YoY) reaching 62.8 million, 4G customer base grew by 71.5% reaching 19.1 million whereas the overall data users grew by 11.1% YoY reaching 41 million.

Jazz continued network investment, with 4G base stations increasing by 17% YoY to over 10,000; 4G subscriber penetration reached 30%, alongside data usage increase of 97.9% YoY reaching 3.6 GB per user. Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, has crossed 6 million monthly active users, a YoY increase of 305%, making it the largest telco app in Pakistan. Jazz TV and content services (Bajao & Deikho) are also seeing encouraging momentum.

According to Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, “Our focus during the pandemic has been to ensure the provision of reliable and affordable internet service which is critical for students and businesses working from home. Going forward, we will continue to expand our 4G network while strengthening our core and digital services portfolio aimed at meeting the growing data needs of our customers.”

During the reporting period, the number of monthly active JazzCash mobile wallets also continued to increase reaching 8.1 million, a YoY increase of 41%. With over 76,000 registered freelancers generating more than PKR 1.23 billion worth of transactions, JazzCash is now Pakistan’s largest financial institution for freelancers. Overall, JazzCash processed around 900 million transactions amounting to over PKR 1.7 trillion over the past 12 months.