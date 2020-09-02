With Jazz Daily Browser Offer Gets 50MB Data for One day. Now make yourself busy in browsing with this offer. After subscribing to this offer, Jazz users will get 50MB data for one day. Moreover, the offer is available in just Rs. 11.95.

Browse All Day Long with Jazz Daily Browser Offer

The bundle suits you if you urgently need some data to browse for some information. Especially for the students who need to search for something regarding their study material.

Offered Incentives:

50MB Data

How to Subscribe to this Offer:

To activate this offer, simply dial *117*11#

Price:

Jazz users can get this offer in just Rs. 11.95

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions:

Overage of Rs.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging Pulse will be 512 KB

Click here for General Terms & Conditions.

