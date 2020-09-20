Jazz Daily Extreme Offer is Available in Just Rs. 15
Jazz kept in mind the need for data of its young users. Jazz Daily Extreme Offer gives you a lot of data to quench your data thirst. The offer is available in just Rs. 15. Users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *757#. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2GB of data to use in a day.
Offered Incentives:
- 2 GB (12 AM- 12 PM)
How to Avail the offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *757#
Price:
- Users can get this offer in just Rs. 15
Validity:
- The offer is valid for a day
Terms and Conditions:
- The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.
- To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
- Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
- The bundle is subject to change at anytime.