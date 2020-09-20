Jazz kept in mind the need for data of its young users. Jazz Daily Extreme Offer gives you a lot of data to quench your data thirst. The offer is available in just Rs. 15. Users can subscribe to this offer by dialing *757#. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2GB of data to use in a day.

Jazz Daily Extreme Offer is Available in Just Rs. 15

Offered Incentives:

2 GB (12 AM- 12 PM)

How to Avail the offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *757#

Price:

Users can get this offer in just Rs. 15

Validity:

The offer is valid for a day

Terms and Conditions: