Here is How to Get Jazz Daily Super Offer

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Feb 23, 2020
Keeping in mind the need for its customers, Jazz has introduced a daily super offer. This offer will facilitate both, Jazz and Warid customers. Now stay connected with your loved one with this bundle. With this offer, users can avail the 300 on-net minutes. Not only this, but they will also get 150MB data. Moreover, the offer is valid for one Calendar day. However, this bundle is available only for Warid and Jazz prepaid users. Postpaid customers are not eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

With this offer, customers can enjoy

  • 300 Jazz+Warid minutes
  • 150 MB Data

How to Subscribe the Offer:

  • Customers can subscribe the offer by dialing *212#

How to Un-subscribe the Offer:

  • Customers can unsubscribe the offer by dialing *212*4#

Validity:

  • Jazz Daily Super Bundle is valid for 1 day

Price:

  • The offer is available in just Rs. 17

Terms and Conditions:

  • Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
  • Call set up fee is applicable
  • Overage of Re.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

