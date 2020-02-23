Here is How to Get Jazz Daily Super Offer

Keeping in mind the need for its customers, Jazz has introduced a daily super offer. This offer will facilitate both, Jazz and Warid customers. Now stay connected with your loved one with this bundle. With this offer, users can avail the 300 on-net minutes. Not only this, but they will also get 150MB data. Moreover, the offer is valid for one Calendar day. However, this bundle is available only for Warid and Jazz prepaid users. Postpaid customers are not eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

With this offer, customers can enjoy

300 Jazz+Warid minutes

150 MB Data

How to Subscribe the Offer:

Customers can subscribe the offer by dialing *212#

How to Un-subscribe the Offer:

Customers can unsubscribe the offer by dialing *212*4#

Validity:

Jazz Daily Super Bundle is valid for 1 day

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 17

Terms and Conditions: