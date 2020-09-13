Jazz is always busy in introducing new offers keeping in mind the need of its users. Here comes another offer for prepaid users, who prefer to use WhatsApp. Jazz Daily WhatsApp Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 7.2. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1800 SMS and 10 MB data for a day. The subscription details of the package are as follows

Offered Incentives:

10 MB data for WhatsApp

1800 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *334#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 7.2.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day.

Terms and Conditions:

Limited time offer, offer is subject to change anytime

Overage of Re.1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

To check remaining MB’s and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs.0.06

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

