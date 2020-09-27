Jazz Daily YouTube and Social Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 15
Jazz brings an exciting offer for its customers. Now enjoy 1GB data for YouTube, WhatsApp and Facebook for a whole day. Jazz Daily YouTube and Social Bundle is Available in Just Rs. 15. All you need to do is dial *968# to subscribe to this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- 1 GB data for Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube
How to Activate the Offer:
- To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *968#
Price:
- The offer is available in just Rs. 15.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one day.
Terms and Conditions:
- The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.
- To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.
- Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.
- The bundle is subject to change at any time.
