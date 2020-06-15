Jazz Data Infinity Offers 1GB in Rs.50

Are you getting worried about running out of validity? Stop worrying and avail the amazing offer by Jazz. With the Jazz Data Infinity Offer, you don’t need to get upset anymore.

You only need to dial *709# and you will get 1 GB in only Rs. 50 (Incl. Tax) for 180 days! So, don’t waste your time and subscribe today.

Well, it is great that Jazz is offering unlimited validity with this great offer.

Terms and Condition:

Offer is available for Jazz and Warid prepaid subscribers only.

Upon dialing *709#, customer will be subscribed to Data Infinity Offer, expiring on 180 th day after subscription of the offer.

day after subscription of the offer. Bundle is non-recursive and multiple subscriptions are allowed.

In case of multiple subscriptions, previous incentive will be added and new validity will be applicable.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like SIM, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

On the expiry of bundle incentive, data PayG rate will be applicable as per customer’s tariff.

Source: Jazz

