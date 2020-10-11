Jazz has introduced a variety of Data SIM packages. Keeping in mind the need for the users, Jazz has introduced a variety of weekly packages for its Data SIM users. There are a total of four Jazz Data SIM weekly bundles. Users can choose as per their desire. To get to know the other Data sim bundles dial *444#.

These Are the Jazz Data SIM Weekly Bundles

Data Price Subscription Code Status Code Unsubscription Code Weekly Streamer 1 GB Rs. 95 *117*7# *117*7*2# *117*7*4# Weekly Premium 3 GB Rs. 147 *117*47# *117*47*2# *117*47*4# Weekly Mega 7 GB Rs. 200 *159# *159*2# *159*4# Mega 20 GB (10GB 1AM-9AM) Rs. 266 *117*48# *117*48*2# *117*48*4#

Terms and Conditions:

Enjoy LNO data incentive of 50GB in Mega Bundle and 75GB in Heavy Bundle for 1am to 1pm for all new subscriptions from 21-Mar-2020 All bundles are once off and will not auto subscribe Internet offers can subscribe and consume in 2G, 3G and 4G networks For Recharge and Bundle subscription, customer can visit nearest jazz retailer or dial ussd string from Data Sim Dedicated MB quota for night usage (1am-9am) will consume first. Once night quota is consumed MB usage will be done from quota available for 24hrs Customer will get subscription, usage notification SMS on their Data SIM number PAYG & Overage charging in not allowed DATA SIM, customers need to subscribe bundles for uninterrupted internet connectivity On re-subscription within bundle validity, any remaining MBs will be added & validity will be as per new bundle Multiple subscriptions of 3 month & 6 month bundle are not allowed, users can simultaneously subscribe to any other bundle In case of 3 & 6 Month bundle, volume quota will not be carried forward from one 30day cycle to another, i.e any remaining MBs will expire after every cycle Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from site etc.

