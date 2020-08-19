Jazz has introduced a number of offers for its both prepaid and postpaid users. The company impressively keep in mind the need of its users. Just like its other packages, Jazz Day Bundle Lets You Stay Active All Day Long. The bundle offers you 20 MB data, hundreds of SMSs and on-net minutes. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.

Jazz Day Bundle Lets You Stay Active All Day Long

Offered Incentives:

20 MB data

300 on-net minutes

300 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *340#

Price:

The offer is now available in just rs. 14 incl. tax.

Validity:

The offer is valid for one day only (same day midnight).

Terms and Conditions: