Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Aug 19, 2020
Jazz has introduced a number of offers for its both prepaid and postpaid users. The company impressively keep in mind the need of its users. Just like its other packages, Jazz Day Bundle Lets You Stay Active All Day Long. The bundle offers you 20 MB data, hundreds of SMSs and on-net minutes. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.

Jazz Day Bundle Lets You Stay Active All Day Long

Offered Incentives:

  • 20 MB data
  • 300 on-net minutes
  • 300 SMS

How to Activate the Offer:

  • To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *340#

Price:

  • The offer is now available in just rs. 14 incl. tax.

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for one day only (same day midnight).

Terms and Conditions:

  • Limited time offer, it is subject to change anytime
  • Call set up fee is applicable
  • Overage of Re. 1.2/MB applies in case incentives have been exhausted
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

