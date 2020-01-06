Jazz Debunks 5G Video Call Claim [VIDEO]

We know that Jazz has been unbeaten when it comes to internet speed for quite a while and has won 3 consecutive awards by Ookla. Recently, Jazz successfully conducted 5G tests in Pakistan and proved to be the fastest mobile network throughout the country.

Jazz 5G – Insane Speed Test Results (LIVE)

In an event organized by Jazz to experience the 5G test live today, in front of their media partners and bloggers from around the country, they conducted the Ookla Speed Test again, scoring a mega 1.3 Gbps download speed while a whopping 66.2 Mbps upload speed.

Jazz Pakistan’s Chief Technology Officer, Khalid Shehzad answered a question regarding “Video Call on 5G”, if that’s currently available for testing or not. To which his answer was that there are two types of 5G, one being NSA 5G (non-standalone) and second being SA 5G (standalone). He clearly mentioned that all the 5G implementations throughout the world up until now are NSA, which means the signaling still goes over 4G. That means that the video calls still go over 4G, basically, are VOLTE (video/voice over LTE). Considering that, Video Calls over 5G claims are completely rejected.

Here’s the Video Clip of Khalid Shezad, CTO Jazz Pakistan

Here the highlights of the event that held today: