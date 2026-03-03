Jazz Delegation Represents Pakistan’s Digital Ambition at GSMA’s Mobile World Congress 2026

Jazz marked the opening day of GSMA’s Mobile World Congress 2026 with a high-level delegation representing Pakistan’s evolving digital ecosystem, underscoring the company’s transition into an integrated digital ServiceCo and its growing role in shaping global conversations around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fintech.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ibrahim, the Jazz delegation brought together senior leadership across communications, regulatory affairs, fintech, enterprise solutions, and technology — reflecting the company’s integrated model and platform-led scale.

On Day 1, Aamir Ibrahim participated in two fintech-focused sessions organized by the GSMA, including AI x Fintech: The New Rules of Intelligent Finance, at Mobile World Congress 2026.

Speaking alongside global industry leaders, Ibrahim positioned Pakistan’s experience as a case study in how AI must move beyond experimentation to deliver inclusion at scale.

With over 100 million adults outside the formal financial system, he emphasized that the real question for emerging markets is not how advanced AI models are — but who they reach. AI, he noted, enables institutions to convert digital and behavioral footprints into financial identity, unlocking access for individuals who previously lacked formal credit histories.

“Technology gives capability. Transparency builds credibility. Trust creates longevity,” Ibrahim said during the session. “AI in finance must go beyond innovation to expand inclusion and build trust. Intelligent finance only works when customers understand it, trust it, and benefit from it.”

He cautioned that while AI can accelerate inclusion, it can also unintentionally deepen exclusion if not designed responsibly. In markets characterized by informal economies, fragmented data systems, and gender gaps, explainability and transparency are essential safeguards.

“Finance ultimately runs as much on trust as on technology,” he added, underscoring that sustainable AI adoption depends on customer confidence.

Drawing parallels between fintech risk and cybersecurity risk, Ibrahim noted that incidents may occur in any digital ecosystem, but institutional response defines resilience. In environments where fraud often exploits digital naivety, customer education and responsible handholding are as critical as algorithmic sophistication.

“Fraud may be inevitable. Losing customer trust is not,” he remarked, emphasizing that leadership in fintech is defined not by the absence of incidents, but by how organizations respond when they occur.

Jazz’s presence at MWC 2026 reflects Pakistan’s increasing participation in global digital dialogue and signals the company’s intent to contribute practical, scale-driven perspectives from emerging markets to conversations shaping the future of intelligent finance.

