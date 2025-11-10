Jazz Delivers Strong 2025 Growth as Digital Services and Network Investments Accelerate Scale
Jazz, invested over PKR 37 billion during the first nine months of 2025 to expand network capacity, enhance digital platforms, and strengthen service resilience. This investment supported broad-based revenue growth across telecom, fintech, and digital services, reinforcing the company’s ongoing transition into a ServiceCo — an integrated digital services provider.
Overall revenue in the third quarter of 2025 increased 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) in local currency, led by solid performance in telecom and continued momentum in digital services. Core telecom revenue grew 9.8% YoY, supported by an expanding customer base and stronger engagement with data products. Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 12.3%, reflecting improved pricing and higher digital usage.
EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 rose 27% YoY in 3Q25, with the margin improving to approximately 46%, supported by operational efficiencies and more stable energy costs. The 4G customer base surpassed 55 million (+11.4% YoY), with 4G penetration reaching 75.7%. Multiplay users—customers engaging across connectivity, fintech, and digital content—grew 28.6%, now making up nearly 38% of the base.
Digital services remained the primary growth engine, with direct digital revenue up 28.5% YoY. JazzCash led this segment with 32.8% revenue growth, complemented by Mobilink Bank’s 34% revenue growth, driven by deeper digital adoption and increased lending activity.
JazzCash maintained its leadership in digital financial services with 20.6 million monthly active users and a 57.8% YoY increase in Gross Transaction Value (GTV) to PKR 3.9 trillion. With a merchant base of over 700,000, it processes more than 80% of Raast payment value under the Prime Minister’s Cashless Society initiative, enabling over 150,000 daily loans and achieving a record single-day disbursement of PKR 1.1 billion through 200,000 loans.
Tamasha reached a record 31.8 million monthly active users, driven by the Asia Cup, Tamasha Pro’s launch, and new content including a major TV network and Pakistan’s first AI-powered news channel—now among its most-watched features. SIMOSA, Jazz’s self-care and lifestyle app, recorded 21.8 million monthly users, and evolved its AI assistant into an agentic system handling bundle activations and complaints, serving 1 million monthly users.
Commenting on the results, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Bank, said:
“Jazz’s performance reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and our commitment to building platforms that enable access and opportunity. As we shift from connectivity to capability, we are investing in infrastructure, innovation, and people — to unlock value across Pakistan’s digital economy and empower every individual to participate in the country’s progress.”
Jazz today serves over 100 million users across a digital portfolio spanning fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), InsurTech (FikrFree), cloud & cybersecurity (Garaj), and gaming (GameNow) — reflecting its evolution into Pakistan’s leading ServiceCo focused on improving lives and livelihoods through technology.
