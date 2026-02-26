Jazz Deposits $15m for 5G Auction, Confirming Participation of All Three Telcos

Jazz has deposited $15 million as pre-bid earnest money with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), formally confirming its participation in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction scheduled for March 10.

This payment completes the lineup of major mobile operators entering the auction process. Ufone and Zong had already fulfilled pre-bid requirements, ensuring that all three leading telecom players would compete for next-generation spectrum.

Under the PTA’s framework, bidders are required to submit earnest money to qualify for the auction. The regulator has stated that the auction will be deemed successful if at least 50% of the total 597 MHz spectrum on offer — roughly 300 MHz — is allocated.

The government is reportedly targeting over $600 million in potential proceeds from the auction, depending on competitive bidding and final spectrum pricing.

The March 10 auction is being closely watched by industry stakeholders, investors, and policymakers, as it will determine the pace of Pakistan’s 5G rollout. The technology is expected to deliver faster broadband speeds, lower latency, and support emerging applications in digital services, industrial automation, and smart infrastructure.

With Jazz’s deposit now confirmed, all three major operators are officially committed, marking a critical milestone in Pakistan’s transition toward 5G connectivity.