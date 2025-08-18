Jazz Digital Launches MaxReach – Pakistan’s Largest Homegrown Advertising Solution

Jazz Digital, an SBU of Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has launched MaxReach, a solution for advertisers to reach more than 30 million monthly active users. This is the largest digital reach of any local advertising solution, powered by Jazz Digital’s state-of-the-art OTT apps, Tamasha & SIMOSA. It will empower brands to connect with Pakistan’s rapidly expanding mobile-first audience.

MaxReach offers access to a wide variety of premium ad formats across Tamasha and SIMOSA, including high-visibility placements such as mastheads, home screen banners, first-scroll ads within short-form content, and interstitial ads. These formats are strategically positioned to appear where user attention is at its peak, serving up to 10M eyeballs in a day, enhancing brand recall, driving engagement, and ultimately increasing conversion potential.

“With MaxReach, we are providing advertisers with a powerful, locally relevant solution that delivers both scale and mobile-first reach,” said Aamer Ejaz, President Digital Platforms at Jazz. “Our ability to integrate ads into highly engaged platforms like Tamasha and SIMOSA gives brands access to audiences that are diverse, digitally savvy, and deeply connected to mobile-first content.”

Additionally, Jazz Digital has an edge over international platforms by offering a local currency (PKR) payment solution, which is crucial in the current economic climate where remitting funds outside the country is increasingly difficult.

Tamasha and SIMOSA have already served over 60 top advertisers across the country in the last 12 months, and the launch of MaxReach marks another step toward providing advertisers with a locally developed AdTech solution that is on par with international platforms. With its extensive reach, it enables advertisers to engage Pakistan’s digitally active consumers and achieve measurable campaign outcomes that rival those possible on global platforms.

