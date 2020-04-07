Jazz Facilitates its Users with Free Calls to Government Hospitals and Doctors Amid COVID-19

A global pandemic, Coronavirus has created a major panic globally by spreading like fire. During these challenging times, the government has asked people to maintain social distancing and stay at home which has given rise to online education and bloom in video calling platforms. All telecom operators are actively taking part to make this situation easier for people of Pakistani firstly, by ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the country and secondly, by offering free packages that will be helpful to people in one way or another. This time the telecom operators under its campaign “darna nahe hay bachna hay”, has facilitated people with free calls to government hospitals and doctors.

This initiative aimed at providing people with a free platform so that they do not have to compromise their health while thinking twice about the charges on calls. Previously, the MNO also launched certain other packages including weekly work from the home bundle, super ghanta offer and MBB regular bundles to help people deal with quarantine blues.

Free Calls to Government Hospitals and Doctors- The best way to Stay Safe

So it’s a high time to cooperate with the government and stay at home while enjoying these packages. Furthermore, if you feel ill and want to have assistance regarding coronavirus, you can call for free to government hospitals for assistance.

