Now Get Full Recharge with Jazz Full Balance Offer

If you run out of balance quickly? Then no worries, Jazz has introduced a new offer for its customer. Now Get Full Recharge with Jazz Full Balance Offer. To get full balance, you need to recharge a minimum of Rs. 100. It is a limited time offer. Now go and recharge an amount of Rs. 100 or more and get full balance.

Now Get Full Recharge with Jazz Full Balance Offer

How to get Full Balance?

To get full balance, you need to dial *408# before you recharge your account.

Validity:

The promo is valid for one month only.

How to check the Status?

To check the status, you need to dial *408*2#

Terms and Conditions:

On every recharge of Rs 100 & above customers will get full balance without tax deductions. E.g. on Rs. 100 recharge customer will get Rs. 100 balance, currently customers get Rs. 88.89 balance.

In order to get the above incentive customer needs to dial *408# only once. After dialing *408# on every recharge of Rs. 100 & above customer will get full balance without tax deductions.

All mechanics for the full balance will remain same as on normal balance.

To avail the incentive, minimum recharge of Rs. 100 must be done in a single transaction.

After subscribing to this offer full balance can be availed till expiry of the offer or Rs 5000 recharge, whichever comes first.

This offer is not applicable on international recharge.

This offer is applicable for Prepaid customers only.

Click Here to get to know more about Jazz Packages:

You May Also Like: