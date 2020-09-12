Jazz Weekly Social bundle lets you connect with your loved one for a whole week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 5 GB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO. However, the offer was previously available in just Rs. 60. Now, the offer is available in Rs. 70. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *660# and they will get 5GB for a whole week.

Jazz Increase the Price of its Weekly Social Bundle- Now Available in Rs. 70

Offered Incentives:

5GB to use Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO

How to Avail this offer:

Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *660#

Price:

This offer is now available in Rs. 70 incl. tax

Validity:

Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 7 days

Terms and Conditions: