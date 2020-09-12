Jazz Increase the Price of its Weekly Social Bundle
Jazz Weekly Social bundle lets you connect with your loved one for a whole week. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 5 GB of data to use for Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO. However, the offer was previously available in just Rs. 60. Now, the offer is available in Rs. 70. To subscribe to this offer, Jazz users need to dial *660# and they will get 5GB for a whole week.
Offered Incentives:
- 5GB to use Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO
How to Avail this offer:
- Jazz users can avail this offer by dialing *660#
Price:
- This offer is now available in Rs. 70 incl. tax
Validity:
- Jazz Weekly Social Offer is valid for just 7 days
Terms and Conditions:
- Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundle
- Data Incentives are only available to be consumed on Facebook, WhatsApp and IMO
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- To check remaining MB and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06
- Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you do not subscribe to any bundle, base rate will charge i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB