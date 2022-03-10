Pakistan’s largest telecom network jazz has announced to revise the call rate of its standard prepaid champion package. Jazz Champion is the default package on all new prepaid connections. The call rate has been revised from PKR 3.11/minute to 3.30/minute and will be effective from 16th March 2022. It is a surprising move from jazz as it is operating in a pretty competitive environment and this can push people to shift to other networks.

Jazz Increases the Call rate of its Standard Prepaid Champion Package

Furthermore, the reason for this increase can be linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Veon which holds major shares in jazz has been badly affected by the ongoing conflict. So it might be possible that Veon asked for more contribution from jazz due to which the latter increased the call prices. Well, still, we aren’t sure about the exact reason.

Terms & Conditions:

All MNP & new sales will get the Jazz Champions package by default.

All voice, value-added services, SMS, and data services will be terminated within 3 days of migration.

In case any customer requests for the subscription of services that are not permitted on the champion package, he/she will have to migrate to some other package to avail them.

Call set up fee Rs. 0.15 is applicable on every call.

Actual internet speed will depend on a number of factors such as sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site, etc.

